Weather Wednesday: Contrails

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sometimes when one looks at the sky, a passing jetliner leaves a trail of clouds behind. Other times, there are no clouds found behind the plane. Mother Nature has rules when clouds are made, and jets have to follow the rules too.

Contrails are the clouds that form behind a plane. Contrail is short for condensation trail because the action of condensation is taking place. For contrails to form, the atmosphere needs low vapor pressure and low temperatures. Then there are two ways for the cloud to form which are very similar.

StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips dives into the way contrails form with science and not chemicals. Check out the video above.