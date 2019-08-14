Weather Wednesday: Corn Sweat

The words, “corn sweat”, are an interesting pair when put together. Every hour of every day, plants go through a process called transpiration. StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips met with corn agronomist, Todd Davis, to explain what is happening as the plant “sweats” and the affect it has on the weather.

One might wonder how a corn stalk could influence the atmosphere, but with the plant releasing extra moisture in the air, that allows humidity to climb. In other states, this process is aggressive and can not only add humidity, but spark thunderstorms.

Transpiration occurs through the leaves of a corn stalk. This process causes higher humidity above a cornfield.

Check out the video above to see how the transpiration process works and relates to summer weather.