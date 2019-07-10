After the stretch of humid conditions that we have experienced lately, you probably saw the StormTracker 6 Weather Team showing dew point temperatures. It is easy to think that looking at the relative humidity would be a better measurement of humidity, but it is not. This week’s Weather Wednesday report looks into the difference between relative humidity and dew point temperatures when forecasting your comfort level outside. A lot of it comes down to moisture, and how much water vapor the air can hold. Remember, warmer air can hold more moisture than cooler air. StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips has the full explanation in the video above.
Weather Wednesday: Dew Point Versus Relative Humidity
by: Diane PhillipsPosted: / Updated: