Weather Wednesday: Dew Point Versus Relative Humidity

Comparing relative humidity between three environments at different temperatures.

After the stretch of humid conditions that we have experienced lately, you probably saw the StormTracker 6 Weather Team showing dew point temperatures.  It is easy to think that looking at the relative humidity would be a better measurement of humidity, but it is not.  This week’s Weather Wednesday report looks into the difference between relative humidity and dew point temperatures when forecasting your comfort level outside.  A lot of it comes down to moisture, and how much water vapor the air can hold.  Remember, warmer air can hold more moisture than cooler air.  StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips has the full explanation in the video above.

