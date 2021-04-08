Weather Wednesday: Difference between a watch and a warning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What do cupcakes and severe weather have in common? Though it may not seem like much, cupcakes can actually help explain the difference between a watch and a warning. Whether it’s a severe thunderstorm or a tornado, watches and warnings are easily mixed up. Thankfully though, there’s a sweet way to remember the difference.

Watches are issued when severe thunderstorms or tornadoes are possible. It does not mean that they will happen, but that the ingredients are there to make a storm. Just like cupcakes need eggs and water, storms need energy. Alone these ingredients are not a cupcake or a storm, but that’s when we need to be alert that severe weather could be brewing.

When those ingredients come together, a warning is issued when the thunderstorm or tornado is happening or just about to. We’re no longer dealing with moisture and shear or eggs and batter, but we have a storm now that we need to shelter from. When a warning is issued, just like in the case of the cupcakes, the ingredients have to come together and now the cupcake is occurring.

Don’t get burned as severe weather season gets underway when a watch is issued. That means that the ingredients are there to create a storm. But when a warning is issued, that means that the cupcakes are fresh out of the oven. Once the storm is occurring, the Storm Tracker 6 Weather Team be here for you on-air, online, on the StormTracker 6 weather app, and on social media for the latest information to keep you and your family safe.