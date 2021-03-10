Weather Wednesday: Facts about the time change

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Each March and November people turn their clocks to keep up with the seasonal time change. In Michigan, March means time switches from Eastern Standard Time (EST) to Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), and the opposite in November.

Many think that the reason for the time change is for farmers to have extra daylight during the summer months to work in the fields. However, according to History.com, the practice of time change began during World War I to conserve energy for war efforts.

Time change continues now to align more with when most people are awake and to enjoy recreational activities later in the day when it’s warm outside.

A look at what sunrise and sunset times would be if time was always on EST or EDT is in the video above. Check it out as the times may surprise you.