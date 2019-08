Believe it or not, events in the atmosphere lead to the creation of a Halloween icon.

Frankenstein was created through Mary Shelley’s writing of a historical spooky tale.

Volcanic eruptions caused cloudy skies and lead to gloomy days.

Many people spent large amounts of time indoors and needed to pass time.

That is when the creativity kicked in.

For the complete details, StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips has the “not-so-spooky” tale for you above.