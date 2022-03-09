LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As people prepare for the slow transition into the spring weather, ensuring that your home is ready for the warmer months is important.

We all might be ready for the warmer weather that spring has to offer, but there’s another, not-so-sunny side of spring.

The side that brings strong thunderstorms and flooding to the mid-Michigan area.

While you might be prepared to deal with this, is your home?

Aris Papadopoulos, the founder of the Resilience Action Fund, says that spring should be the time you think about how to keep your home safe, especially if you are planning any renovations.

“There might be other things you want to put your remodeling dollars towards, but I would put priority on the things that keep you and your family safe in your home, no matter what is happening outside,” said Papadopoulos. “That is why we call it shelter so we can feel sheltered and protected.”

People typically plan renovations in the spring and summer, so maybe you have a wish list that will turn into an action list soon.

But when trying to figure out what exactly to put on your action list, don’t just look for things that could be damaged inside of your home.

Look outside and inside the house, look at what appliances could be damaged, and which could be raised a little bit.

For things like your HVAC or AC unit and any electrical outlets, Papadopoulos says that if they are less than 2 feet above the ground, they are in danger of being damaged.

And for homeowners everywhere, be sure to clean out your gutters and storm drains and check them for any damage that might have occurred during the winter season.

Trim any shrubs or trees that may be near any powerlines on your property.

In case you didn’t know, spring is a good time to change your AC filter and check if your HVAC system needs to be serviced because even though we might be done with the harsh Michigan winter, spring still has some hazards that we need to keep in mind.