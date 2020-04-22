Weather Wednesday: Ginger Zee’s world of weather and writing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Michigan native, Ginger Zee, has readers excited with the release of her new book. On April 21, 2020, Zee released Chasing Helicity: Through the Storm. The book is the third and final installment of the Chasing Helicity series.

StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips got a moment to talk with Zee about how weather influences her writing, what viewers can learn from storms, and so much more. The Weather Wednesday feature can be found above, and the full interview can be found below.