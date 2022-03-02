LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Spring is approaching, and that means it’s pothole season in our state.

Potholes aren’t just an issue for us here in Michigan. In fact, 40% of the roads across the United States have been reported to be in mediocre or poor condition.

Now, when talking about our lovely state, that number jumps to 42%, but this is just counting major roads. Including side roads, this number would be a little bit higher.

These weather-induced hazards are pretty costly. On average, they cost Michigan drivers $679 per year.

This number isn’t just factoring in repair costs, it’s factoring in vehicle depreciation as well.

So how do these headaches form? It all starts with rain showers. The water droplets seep through the cracks in the roads. When temperatures are below the freezing mark, all of that water freezes, turns into ice and expands.

This expanding water has nowhere to go so it forces the road to bubble up. When we have constant traffic on the road, it weakens that portion of the pavement.

Eventually, all of this results in the area collapsing in on itself.