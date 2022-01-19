Weather Wednesday: How normal is the weather this month?

With January almost over, Michigan has been experiencing rather high temperatures.

Approximately 11 days this month have been below average temperature-wise for this time of year and that eight of those.

Now, as the weekend nears, we’re likely going to continue to add on to the below-average total.

Snowfall in the area has been below average, with 6.4 inches to date- compared to where we normally are for this time.

The average total for January is 14.3 inches.

So, until we see some more snowfall, the snow drought continues as do the relatively chilly morning temperatures.