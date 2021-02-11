Weather Wednesday: How road salt handles winter cold

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Does the snow and cold have you feeling salty lately? If so, you’re not alone as our roads, sidewalks and cars are sporting the salted look.

With more snow and cold in the forecast, 6 News spoke with the Ingham County Road Department’s Bill Conklin who says salt is most effective when temperatures are above 15 degrees. Below that temperature, large amounts of salt would be needed to melt snow or ice. On rural roads, the Road Department is able to mix sand in to help drivers get traction on the roads.

Speaking of traffic, it can help or hurt the road clearing process. If traffic has not packed down the snow into an icepack, then the salt is able to mix in with the snow to start melting.

The two variables that affect salt’s effectiveness is moisture and temperature.

