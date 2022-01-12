Weather Wednesday: How the weather can affect your voice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – During the winter, it is quite common to experience frequent sore throats or your voice becoming “scratchier.”

You might have the weather to blame for that.

The weather can spark many changes, not only in the atmosphere but sometimes within our own bodies as well.

As Oakland University Associate Professor of Voice Drake Dantzler says, the quality of our voice can sometimes be affected by the changes in humidity seen during the winter season.

“When the humidity is high and it is cold outside, you won’t notice much. But when we’re inside, the humidity goes down quite a bit because of the heat,” said Dantzler.

If you were someone who spent a lot of time outside, you would find that by the end of the day, the amount of effort it takes to start your voice would be higher when there is less humidity in the air.

But these changes don’t only affect singers, they also can affect everyone in their everyday lives, as we all use our voice during the day.

Sometimes we don’t even realize how much we may rely on it in our day-to-day jobs.

However, there are quite a few people that would qualify as “professional voice users.” That means that their career is based around the quality and consistency of their voices. People like school teachers, or business professions that often speak in front of large bodies of people. People in those fields can really benefit from thinking about and really caring from their voice.

When your voice begins to feel scratchy this winter, don’t go running for the cough drops and tea, as those won’t really provide your vocal cords much relief.

Instead, they need to hydrate their voice when the humidity is low, including when it might be high outside but low in the place where they are staying.