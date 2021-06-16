Weather Wednesday: How the weather has affected Michigan’s strawberry season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – June in Michigan is known as strawberry season. Whether you are out in the fields picking or stopping by the local farmer’s market, there is a bounty of berries this year.

Related Content Weather Wednesday: How weather affects a local crop and your toothpaste

Spring was tough for local fruit farmers as frost and cold temperatures hit during April and May. Strawberry grower, Christy Huhn, from Huhn Strawberry Farm, says not all blossoms were frosted leaving flowers to bloom into berries early this summer. Once the cold broke, warm weather took over. The above-average temperatures this spring have allowed strawberries to ripen quickly and early.

Strawberry growers want three factors for growing: adequate heat, water, and sunshine. With those things, Huhn says strawberries are early this year. As for when the season will end? Huhn says that depends on the weather.

For the complete story on how the weather affected this year’s strawberry crop, check out the video above.