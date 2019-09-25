Weather Wednesday: How the weather will affect mosquitoes

Michigan residents have been warned about a deadly virus being carried by mosquitoes. That virus is Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or triple E. Both animals and humans have been battling the disease.

Weather is going to affect the behavior and life cycle of mosquitoes as a transition to a cooler season begins. Temperatures and rainfall will matter to the mosquito population before the first frost limits the triple E threat.

As the threat could move closer to Mid-Michigan, Meteorologist Diane Phillips met with Mark Davenport of Griffin Pest Solutions to find how weather will affect mosquitoes, and when cold temperatures will put us in the clear.