LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe weather can happen at any time, and most aren’t prepared for it.

The CDC says only 48% of Americans have an emergency preparedness kit.

So, 6 Weather sat down with Brad Greer, the CEO of DrySee, to figure out what we need to have in these kits.

“You should have bandages, dressings, alcohol wipes, emergency whistles, antibiotic ointments, pain killers,” said Greer.

Also, it is a good idea to have bottled water, snacks, some extra clothes and shoes, and copies of any personal documents stored in these kits.

It’s also a good idea to have things like a cell phone charger.

“When you lose power or if you are stranded in your vehicle or low on gas have that portable charger, so you can contact emergency personnel if an emergency arises,” said Greer.

These kits are available preassembled at retailers such as Walmart or Amazon.

“DrySee is the world’s only liquid indicating water bandage, so the patient knows when you change their bandage,” said Greer.

It changes colors when wet so you know when to change it.

Assemble these kits ahead of time, because when severe weather strikes you won’t have time to scramble and grab these items.

With that in mind, you also need these kits strategically placed in your car and home.

“Remember that the first aid kit in your car does not have it in your trunk, have it in an accessible area. Preferably underneath your front passenger seats. If you have a multi-level home have that first aid kit in a safe place upstairs on that upper level too,” said Greer.

Also, if you have children sit them down periodically throughout the year to go through the contents of these kits, their location, and your severe weather plan. Here for you in Lansing.