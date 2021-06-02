Weather Wednesday: How to stay safe under the summer sun

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Whether work or play brings you outside for the summer, have sunscreen ready to go.

The UV index will change often and is influenced by the weather and where you live. When the UV index is calculated, computer models take in factors like the sensitivity of your skin and the UV rays hitting them. The strength of the ozone layer is also considered as it absorbs UV radiation.

Where you live will make a difference in your UV index measurement. The angle of the sun beating down is stronger in locations further south than north where the sun sits lower in the sky. Also, being well above sea level makes a difference as the atmosphere is thinner the higher up you are.

Cloud cover will block some UV radiation, but not all. It is still possible to get a sunburn on a cloudy day.

UV intensity peaks between 10am to 4pm, and there is a way to check UV intensity while outside. Check out the video above to learn how your shadow will help keep you safe under the sun.