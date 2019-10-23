Weather Wednesday: How Weather Affects Pumpkins

Pumpkins are a staple of the fall season. From carving to decorating, pumpkins can add some seasonal spirit around homes and communities. Before picking out the perfect pumpkin, weather can make for a difficult growing season.

This spring soaking rains made it hard for pumpkin growers to work in the fields. Wade Pregitzer, of Pregitzer Farm Market, has learned pumpkins are time sensitive to light. Even planting two days late this year made a difference.

Though the weather made for a stressful growing season, pumpkins are ripe. September’s heat allowed the crop to rally and push pumpkin growth along.

Click on the video above to watch Meteorologist Diane Phillips’ interview with Pregitzer about this year’s pumpkin crop.