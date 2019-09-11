Weather Wednesday: Hurricane Vs. Typhoon

Hurricanes and typhoons are weather phenomena we hear about, but never see in Mid-Michigan. Both have many similarities from violent winds to heavy rains. With multiple similarities, you many be wondering what is the difference between the two.

There is not much of a difference between a hurricane and a typhoon. They are both the same weather phenomena, tropical cyclones.

The difference is based on location. StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips talks in this week’s Weather Wednesday about how location makes all the difference.

