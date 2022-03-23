LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Bill, which would make daylight saving time permanent, but is this something that we would want to happen?

Now the bill isn’t law just yet, as it has to pass the House of Representatives and then be signed into law by President Biden.

If it were to become law the sunrise in mid-November would go from 7:22 am to 8:22 am. In mid-December, it would go from 7:54 am to 8:54 am.

In fact, Americans wouldn’t see the sunrise before 8 am for nearly 4 months.

Now, why is this an issue?

For parents with kids that take the bus, kids may be walking to the bus stop in pitch black conditions.

If the sun rises earlier, it’s safer for anyone who needs to be outside waiting for the bus in the morning.

It’s going to be a while before we know if the Sunshine Act passes through the House of Representatives.

More research is underway to see how making daylight saving time permanent will affect not only kids going to school, but also our productivity, health, and even energy costs.