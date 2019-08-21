Weather Wednesday: It Is Hurricane Season, Right?

Hurricane season started back on June 1st, and since then there has been one hurricane to make landfall in the United States. Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana during mid-July, and it is been quiet in the tropics since then.

Peak hurricane season starts late August and lasts into the fall. There is still plenty of time left to see activity. StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips talks about some of the elements that are working for and against the development of tropical systems right now.

Check out the video above for this week’s Weather Wednesday.