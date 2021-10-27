Weather Wednesday: Let’s talk about La Nina

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For this upcoming winter season, meteorologists are predicting a La Nina to occur.

What exactly is a La Nina and what does that mean for those living in the Great Lakes state?

The cool phase of the El Nino Southern Oscillation more commonly known as La Nina, which according to the Climate Prediction Center, we are set to experience this winter.

Here in Michigan, the most interesting link is an enhanced storm track through the Ohio Valley. Because of that we typically see above normal precipitation especially in the middle and latter parts of the winter into the following spring.

You don’t have to use your imagination but if we get above normal precipitation many times, we get more snow fall.

The day-to-day is still up to meteorologists to keep track of.