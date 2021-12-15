Weather Wednesday: Let’s talk about wind chill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For this week’s Weather Wednesday, we’re breaking down wind chill.

“It wouldn’t be so bad out if it weren’t for the winds” is a phrase Mid-Westerners are bound to hear at least once or twice in the winter.

The winds that we see outside are a major factor in a concept we all know too well – wind chill.

Essentially, wind chill is how cold the outside temperature actually feels on your skin when the winds are taken into account.

But how does this actually work?

Through our biology, our bodies create our own personal warm air bubble, so when there are no winds or very light winds outside, the temperature that we feel on our skin is near if not exactly the same as the current temperature reading by sensors such as thermometers.

However, when we see windy or gusty conditions, it blows that layer of warmth away from our body, causing our skin and eventually our internal temperature to cool down.

So, for us, the temperature feels like it is much cooler than it actually is.

Meteorologists are able to forecast or predict wind chill temperatures, through a long and precise equation.

Once we add the temperature and winds we are expected to see in the coming days, we can predict the feels like temperature as well.

Remember to combat these wind chill temperatures by bundling up on areas commonly exposed to winds.

So, be sure to grab a hat, scarf, gloves, and as always, your winter coat.