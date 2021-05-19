Weather Wednesday: Local Sheriff explains how higher temps lead to more crime

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Unseasonably warm temperatures recently have many people excited to be outside and enjoy the weather. However, for law enforcement, spring and summer is usually their busy season.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth has been with the department for 28 years, and he says when the weather finally breaks and it starts to get warm, they see an increase in police calls.

Police are used to seeing all kinds of crimes throughout the year, but in the summer things are different. The types of crimes remain static to what law enforcement sees all year long. The difference is the number of calls and the volume of crimes tend to tick up during the summer.

With the early arrival of summer temperatures and recent events, Sheriff Wriggelsworth said, “I have a sneaking suspicion…all that’s happened through Covid and as cooped up as people have been in the last year, year, and a half that this summer may be a doozy.”

