Weather Wednesday: Michigan ski resort prepares for opening day

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (WLNS) – The first day of ski season for some Michiganders is a rite of passage. The excitement is in the air, but this year the snowflakes aren’t. Yet northern Michigan ski resorts are preparing the slopes even if Mother Nature isn’t quite ready.

Boyne Highland and Boyne Mountain ski resorts roll with what they are given, so this year they have been operating more than 725 snow guns. The snow guns are fired up when temperatures are 28 degrees or colder and make dry snow.

The resort looks to have a snow base of 18 to 24 inches. But early in the season, natural snow is hard to come by. This year, the northern lower peninsula had not seen accumulating snow as of December 9th.

StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips talked with Erin Ernst, the Director of Communications for Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain, about how they have been preparing the slopes for opening on December 16th. If you are planning on visiting local ski resorts this season, a helpful tip is to check their website for any changes in safety measures.