Weather Wednesday: Michigan’s Apple Crop

As the temperatures begin to cool, many start slipping into an autumn mindset. One of the first seasonal novelties that comes to mind is apples.

Like any crop, apples must battle the elements during their growing season. Rain, hail, drought and temperatures will all influence the apple’s size, color and taste.

Check out the video above as StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips met with Brian Phillips, of Phillips Orchard & Cider Mill in St. John’s, to see how the weather influences this seasonal favorite.