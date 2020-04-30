Weather Wednesday: Modeling the weather and a pandemic

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – When you hear the word models, you probably think of someone walking a runway in the latest fashion. When it comes to weather, the word models would have one thinking of data and weather maps. Models aren’t just restricted to fashion and weather, but they are playing a role in the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Scientists, politicians and health officials are all analyzing pandemic models as decisions are being made and research is done. The science and math behind a pandemic model is very similar to that of a weather model.

Check out the video above as the science of modeling is introduced in this Weather Wednesday segment.