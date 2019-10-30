Weather Wednesday: More than lake effect snow

In Michigan, many know about lake effect snow. Every year forecasters are talking about snow coming off of Lake Michigan, but there is more than snow to discuss.

Lake effect clouds and lake effect rain also occur. Both form by going through the same developmental process as lake effect snow. The clouds form first to be able to hold the precipitation. Lake effect rain is in an environment with air above the freezing point to hold off crystalization.

View the video above as StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips explains the science of lake effect.