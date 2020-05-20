Weather Wednesday: Numbers to remember to stay safe during a flood

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Whether it’s heavy rains, an ice jam or rapidly melting snow, flooding could happen during any season.

Flooding can give little to zero lead time to prepare, or oppositely, rising waters could be expected.

Whether or not flooding was anticipated, there are three numbers to keep in mind to stay safe in a flood.

The numbers are six, 12 and 24. StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips explains why one should keep those numbers in mind when facing murky waters.

She explains it all in the video above.