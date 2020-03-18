Weather Wednesday: Preparing for Michigan’s Statewide Tornado Drill

Next week is Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week. During March 22-28, 2020 Michiganders are encouraged to start thinking about the upcoming severe weather season. From freshening emergency kits, cleaning out shelter spaces, or brushing up on severe weather safety, that week is ideal to prepare you and your family for severe weather.

Another way to prepare is participating in the Statewide Tornado Drill on Wednesday, March 25th at 1:00 PM. Many local sirens will sound, as a drill, to give people a chance to practice sheltering during severe weather.

StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips met with Rob Dale from Ingham County Emergency Management to see what Michiganders can do in the next week to prepare for the Statewide Tornado Drill and the upcoming severe weather season. Check out the video above.