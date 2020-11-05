Weather Wednesday: Preparing the home for winter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Not very often are Michiganders lucky to have a warm up in November. It’s easy to have fun in the late season heat, but using the time to one’s advantage can pay off.

The winter season can bring so many unknowns with weather ranging from snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. All weather types can do damage to your home, but you can stay one step ahead of the weather.

Check out the video above as StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips shares what to check off your winter preparation to-do list.