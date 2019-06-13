Weather Wednesday: Receiving severe weather warnings

The smell of rain could be pleasant or have quite the stench. No matter if one finds the odor pleasing or not, how the smell is formed does not change.

Petrichor, in the ground, is decomposing matter with bacteria. That leads to geosmin, a form of an alcohol, which is a result from the decomposing organic product. These elements are in the ground, and once it starts to rain the scent is released from the ground and spreads outward.