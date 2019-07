The image above explains how the placement of the storm can influence whether people see red in the sky at sunrise or sunset.

Through the years and generation to generation, weather folklore has been popular for a long time. In this week’s Weather Wednesday with Meteorologist Diane Phillips, she talks about the saying, “Red in the morning, sailor’s take warning; red at night, sailor’s delight.”

In discovering whether this tale is true or false, one must know facts about weather and the colors seen in the skies.

Click on the video above to learn how the rhyme is helpful for all people, not just those on the water.