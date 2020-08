Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Rip currents can make a fun day at the beach a dangerous situation quickly. It does not take bad weather for a rip current to develop. Nice, sunny days with low waves can allow for a rip current to form.

Learning how to spot a rip current can make a difference. Also knowing how to swim out of a rip current can save a life.

View the video above to learn what a rip current is, how it forms, what to look for, and how to swim to safety.