Weather Wednesday: Sheltering during a pandemic

Many aspects of life have changed since the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, spread to the United States. A sense of normalcy has been disrupted, and many find themselves with added stress and aniexty. During this outbreak, Michigan starts to see severe weather work back into the forecast.

Severe weather will not take a hiatus during the outbreak adding more stress to our lives. For some people, they may find COVID-19 has changed their emergency plan. To help people navigate sheltering from severe weather during a pandemic, StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips met with Rob Dale from Ingham County Emergency Management. Dale shares that some may need to alter their sheltering plans and make new plans. He also shares how to consider a person’s vulnerability to the Coronavirus while creating a plan.

While there isn’t a perfect answer, there are steps people can take now to make sure they are ready for each storm and situation. Find out those steps by watching the video above.