LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Imagine driving down the road one moment, needing your sunglasses, and the next thing you know, you find yourself driving in white-out conditions.

This is common for Michiganders to see in the winter, as these conditions are brought on by snow squalls moving into the area.

Even though you might not know exactly what a snow squall is or how they form, you probably have found yourself smack-dab in the middle of one while on the roads, especially last week in the mid-Michigan area.

Snow squalls form when there’s a sudden burst of cold air move into the area, likely from a cold front moving through, coupled with relatively warmer surface temperatures, so a similar situation to the setup for lake effect snow, which is why these conditions are often seen during lake effect systems.

With this setup, the warm air rises throughout the atmosphere and eventually will cool and condense into cloud cover, and begin to produce snow.

Snow squalls move fairly fast, lasting only around an hour, but they can produce two inches of snow in about 30 minutes.

Combining this with gusty winds can lead to white-out conditions in a matter of minutes.

On top of that, rapidly falling temperatures produce icy roads in a region. It can be a very scary situation that no one wants to find themselves in.

Unfortunately, snow squalls can cause multi-vehicle crashes in the winter, so if you find yourself in these conditions, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Firstly, slow down and turn on your headlights and hazard lights, which will help you to become more visible to other drivers.

Secondly, create lots of distance between yourself and surrounding cars.

Finally, don’t slam on the breaks, as this could cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

A good rule of thumb is to take the words “snow squall” seriously when mentioned by meteorologists.

If possible, it’s a good idea to delay or completely avoid travel until the squall moves out of the area.