Weather Wednesday: Snow Tubing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – February has been a reminder that winter really does pack a punch. Even in the arctic air, there is plenty of fun to be had locally.

Hawk Island Park is a local hot spot for those looking to break cabin fever and have fun in the winter weather. Snow tubing brings people from all over to glide down the slopes.

Related Content Weather Wednesday: Michigan ski resort prepares for opening day

Around the Thanksgiving holiday, Park Manager Brian Collins and his team start preparing the hill. They fire up their four snow guns and make as much snow as possible. About a million and a half gallons of water are pumped through the guns to make four lanes of tubing. Water is pulled from the lake in the park, so then when the snow melts, it cycles back to the lake.

Man-made snow is better for tubing than natural snow because of compaction. The snow from the snow guns is more like an ice ball rather than the fluffy snow from Mother Nature. The park also uses a groomer on the slopes to make it safe for users.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tickets must be purchased ahead to enjoy the slopes. The hill is expected to be open through mid-March, so you can find more information here. People are also encouraged to visit Burchfield Park and Lake Lansing North Park for other winter activities.

The full story is in the video above, so don’t miss this edition of Weather Wednesday.