Weather Wednesday: Spartan Stadium

In the spring of 2019, a new conventional field was install at Spartan Stadium. Both the previous and current fields, chopped tires and artificial grass won’t be found. Real grass is rooted deep for football game days.

The 50-yard line at field level of Spartan Stadium.

With any real turf, weather plays a role in the growth. StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips met with Amy Fouty, sports turf manager at Michigan State University, to discuss how the field is maintained into the cool month of November.

Check out the video above to find out how the field is maintained.