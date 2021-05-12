Weather Wednesday: Special Weather Statements

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When scrolling through the store for apps on your cellphone, there are plenty of weather apps available. With more apps comes more available weather information. On some apps and scattered throughout social media, you may find an alert called a Special Weather Statement.

Rich Pollman, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Detroit, said those statements are text products alerting people of impactful weather that does not meet the criteria for a warning or advisory. Typically the weather is short-fused or isolated to a specific area rather than being widespread.

Special Weather Statements can be issued year-round as they are valid for all types of weather. Most often, they are issued for thunderstorms that are below severe criteria. The statements are also used for snow and dense fog. Pollman says when the statements are issued, people should slow down.

To find out more information on Special Weather Statements, check out the video above.