Weather Wednesday: Storm Surge

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time ever two tropical cyclones have cruised through the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Cyclone Marco made landfall as a tropical storm. Close behind was Hurricane Laura.

One tropical cyclone can cause major damage and adding another storm close behind is going to cause trouble for many people along the Gulf of Mexico.

The biggest concern from this historic event is flooding. The two storms bringing excessive amounts of rainfall is only one part of the equation. Storm surge is another way water is going to push inland.

Watch the video above as StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips explains the science behind storm surge.