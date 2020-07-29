Weather Wednesday: The climate for growing lavender

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – People have come to know lavender in its many forms. Cookies, eye pillows, essential oil, lotions, and soaps are just a small sample of what lavender can grow into. The growing process, like any plant, is vulnerable to the weather.

Michigan provides a climate that supports growing lavender, but the weather does not only factor in during the spring and summer seasons. Michigan’s ever-changing weather can provide perks and challenges to lavender growers all year long.

Wynne Wright, owner of Sixteen Sprigs Lavender Farm, spoke with StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips about all the types of weather that can affect the growth, scent, and color of lavender.

Check out the video above to see how lavender handles mid-Michigan’s climate. You can also find more information on lavender and local farms throughout the state by visiting the Great Lakes Lavender Growers.

