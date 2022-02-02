Weather Wednesday: The history of Groundhog’s Day and what it all means

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This morning, thousands of people traveled to a small town in Pennsylvania to hear just one simple weather forecast. Not from a person, but from a groundhog.

Let’s take a look at the history of tradition to see how Punxsutawney Phil predicts the weather, and why you should probably take his forecasts with a grain of salt.

It’s a tradition that began all the way back in 1887. This morning marked the 136th anniversary of Groundhog Day.

Punxsutawney Phil, unlike other meteorologists, doesn’t look at various computer models to create his weather forecasts. Instead, his predictions are based on whether he sees his shadow or not.

In the history of Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney has predicted 6 more weeks of winter 107 times, while he has thought we would have an early spring 20 times.

Now, if you are doing math at home, you’ll notice this doesn’t add up to 136, and that’s because some records of the groundhog’s prediction were lost, or he was unable to make a prediction that year.

Now how does this little guy predict the weather? Well, he ventures outside of his home and if he sees his shadow, that’s unfortunate news for those of us who might not be big fans of winter because that means we will have to endure six more weeks of cold temperatures and snow. But if he doesn’t see his shadow, that means that we will have an early spring this year.

But you shouldn’t go and bet any money on his prediction. In the 135-year history of the tradition, Phil’s accuracy rate is only 39.1%.

In Mid-Michigan, there is a local groundhog named Woody whose predictions are around 75% accurate. But, you should always check in and probably stick with your Storm Tracker 6 Teams for any forecasts.

This morning Punxsutawney did see his shadow, thus predicting we have six more weeks of winter to get through and based on looking at various climate models and based on what we are seeing across Mid-Michigan today, 6 News’ Meteorologist Kendall Wilson would have to agree with that prediction.