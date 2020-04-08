Weather Wednesday: The role weather has on allergies

Whether it’s itchy eyes, a runny nose, nasal congestion or sneezing, allergies can make the body react in many different ways. Come spring, allergy suffers not only start a new season of new buds and blooms, but their own season of combating allergies.

Dr. Dave Gupta, MD, of Gupta Allergy in Lansing, says approximately eight percent of the population suffers from pollen allergies. Knowing some tips of how to manage allergies could be as easy as watching your local weather forecast. Temperature is the big component as allergies are ultimately affected by when the freeze and thaw happen between seasons. Wind and rain also play a role on how much pollen is floating around in the air.

