Weather Wednesday: The Ways of Tropical Systems

Latitude can make a huge difference. That difference of latitude is why tropical waves forming off of the western side of the African continent travel from east to west. In Mid-Michigan, our weather travels west to east. That sparks the question, “Why do hurricanes travel from east to west when our weather travels west to east?”

The difference is because of the global winds. Latitude determines the flow of the winds which will move weather in that direction.

Check out the video above as StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips explains how Atlantic tropical systems travel.