Weather Wednesday: Ticks, Poison Ivy & Warmer Temperatures

Lansing Mich. (WLNS) – When spending time in the great outdoors, ticks and poison ivy are part of the outdoors that maybe isn’t so great.

In recent years carbon dioxide levels, or CO2, have started to rise. CO2 is a greenhouse gas that can cause warmer average temperatures. Ticks love warm weather and are taking advantage of the additional warmth.

Poison ivy also excels in warmer weather. If CO2 levels continue to climb, studies say poison ivy plants could react by growing bigger and becoming more harmful.

If CO2 levels continue to climb, studies say poison ivy plants could react by growing bigger and becoming more harmful.