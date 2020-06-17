Weather Wednesday: Tornado or not?

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Four types of weather phenomena that are similar are waterspouts, funnel clouds, dust devils and tornadoes. All have a similar appearance or structure with a vortex of wind spinning quickly and moving uncontrollably.

Besides the similar appearance of waterspouts, funnel clouds, dust devils and tornadoes, there are a few small elements that make each different. Sometimes the differences are just enough to have them not classified as a tornado.

StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips shares which ones are tornadoes and what the differences are between each vortex. Click above to watch this new addition of Weather Wednesday.