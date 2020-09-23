Weather Wednesday: Using the Greek alphabet for hurricane names

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Some hurricane seasons are quiet while others are active. Each year is different, but it is not often that the list of hurricane names runs out.

Back in 2005, and now 2020, the list of 21 hurricane names ran out causing the National Hurricane Center to turn to the Greek alphabet. Tropical cyclones will be named after the letters of the Greek alphabet.

If a storm named using a Greek letter is retired, the letter itself will not be removed from the list. The storm will be retired with the year following the letter.

