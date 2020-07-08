Weather Wednesday: Vehicle safety in the summer heat

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Whether mid-Michigan is experiencing a heat wave or summer temperatures, vehicles parked outside will heat up in a few minutes and even become dangerous.

Related Content Weather Wednesday: Anatomy of a Heat Wave Video

The sun’s shortwave radiation will heat up any object that it strikes. As the car heats up the air inside behaves similarly to the air of an oven in a kitchen. That heating process in the car can become dangerous for people and pets.

Hyperthermia can be experienced by both humans and pets while left a hot vehicle. Hyperthermia, different from hypothermia experienced during the cold season, is when the body takes in more heat than it can handle.

Check out the video above as StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips explains why it is important to look before you lock.