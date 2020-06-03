Weather Wednesday: War and weather on June 6, 1944

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Weather can play a big or small role every day. Throughout time, weather would be powerful enough to change the course history, and what people have come to know today.

During World War II, the Allied Forces invaded the shores of Normandy, France. This became a monumental event during the war to change the course of history. The invasion at Normandy happened on June 6, 1944, but it was originally planned for 24 hours prior. The reason for the postponement was due to the weather.

StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips talked with associate history professor, Matthew Pauly from Michigan State University about D-Day, and how the weather changed the plans of war.