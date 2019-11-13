Weather Wednesday: Weather and Deer Movement

Michigan’s firearm deer season starts on Friday, and hunters tend to keep an eye to the weather forecast. Hunters are not only watching the forecast to see what conditions will be like when they head out, but how deer movement will be.

The weather can affect the movement of deer. Rachel Leightner from the Department of Natural Resources says deer hunker down during storms, but will be out feeding before and after the storm.

There are other factors that cause deer movement, so don’t miss that information in the video above.