Weather Wednesday: Weather brings a bounty of pumpkins

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Come October, a sea of orange starts to appear around the area, and it’s not just fall foliage. Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, and maybe a few warts, become decorations or even a tasty treat.

Bob Barkham, of Barkham Creek Farms in Haslett, says this year’s pumpkin crop did very well. The size, color and amount did not disappoint with a bounty riding the wagon up from the pumpkin patch.

This year’s crop had to deal with a cool spring and a hot summer. The pumpkin plant is designed to work with both hot and cool weather, but extreme temperatures can stress the plant.

Check out the video above as StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips learns about how the weather affect pumpkins, including pie pumpkins.

